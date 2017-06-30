EDITORIAL: Discretionary citizenship ...

EDITORIAL: Discretionary citizenship approvals ought to be public

Peter Thiel was one of the very few people - fewer than 1 per cent of new citizens - allowed to receive their citizenship at a private ceremony, which he attended in Santa Monica, California in August 2011. EDITORIAL: The granting of New Zealand citizenship to American billionaire Peter Thiel raises questions about whether the processes for cases such as his are transparent enough.

