Californians now protected from surpr...

Californians now protected from surprise medical bills

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Democrat

Before Kevin Powers underwent lung cancer surgery last October, his girlfriend, Agi Orsi, meticulously checked and doublechecked to be sure his Santa Monica hospital and surgeon were in his health plan's network. They were.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16) 23 min BuildTheWall 2
Malibu Fire Topanga Cyn. PCH L.A.CoFire deploye... 7 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass into th... 7 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Make money for free 8 hr Jerrold Webb 1
Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13) 9 hr Judging Manuel Real 15
News Pro-Trump art 16 hr Far Worse 2
9-11 Well Known Since 1997 17 hr JGS 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,511 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC