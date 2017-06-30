Automakers Expected to Reach $49 Bill...

Automakers Expected to Reach $49 Billion in June

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

ALG expects a decline of $678 million in revenue for automakers versus June 2016. Additionally, incentive spending is projected to increase 9.7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rocketdyne Declassified Labs Dismantled to buil... 2 min U PLANNED it - Ring 3
Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me... 28 min CarCam SpyCam 5
Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass into th... 44 min HouseParty July 4th 8
Woodland Hills (LAPD) Officer Sean Dinse Two Fe... 56 min Surf Camp Counselor 8
Teen's Getting High on Hippy Crack, Whippets, N... 1 hr DavidK70 2
L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a... 1 hr John E 3
Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his J... 1 hr Malibu Stokes Fire 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 03 at 2:55PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,734 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC