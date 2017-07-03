augie1
Pai Technology , a Chinese ed tech company with a Santa Monica, CA office, introduced at the ISTE 2017 conference its newest product, Augie , a robot that teaches kids to code and combines that with augmented reality. Augie "gives students the opportunity to learn code through constructive, hands-on classroom play," according to a news release.
