a Californiaa s Wild Edge: The Coast ...

a Californiaa s Wild Edge: The Coast in Prints, Poetry, and Historya to open at Grace Hudson Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Gary Snyder and Tom Killion are co-authors of the book accompanying the exhibition . Capturing the beauty of the California coast through exquisite woodcut prints and prose, “California's Wild Edge: The Coast in Prints, Poetry, and History” is a new traveling exhibition on display at the Grace Hudson Museum from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr WPWW 20,945
WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a... 6 hr The Newsroom 2
Review: Round Table Pizza 8 hr ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA 1
Review: McDonald's 8 hr MCDONALDS LOS ANG... 1
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 8 hr WET N WILD WATERP... 23
Crooked and Corrupt Cops 9 hr evil police 1
you never get out of hell 9 hr evil police 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at July 06 at 8:25PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC