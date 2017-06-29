WND Censors Alt-Right Ties of Stabbing Victim
Trump supporter Tony Foreman is in intensive care after he was stabbed nine times following a "free speech rally" in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. Now some are claiming the June 17 stabbing is a hate crime because they claim Foreman was targeted for his pro-Trump views.
