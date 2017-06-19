Winners of 2017 L.A. Architectural Aw...

Winners of 2017 L.A. Architectural Awards Envision a More Sustainable and Livable Urban Future

Over three dozen projects were recognized for design innovation, with the Grand Prize going to the LEED Platinum designated United States Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. More than 500 design and building professionals, along with top city officials, gathered at the Beverly Hilton for the event.

