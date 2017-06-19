Winners of 2017 L.A. Architectural Awards Envision a More Sustainable and Livable Urban Future
Over three dozen projects were recognized for design innovation, with the Grand Prize going to the LEED Platinum designated United States Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. More than 500 design and building professionals, along with top city officials, gathered at the Beverly Hilton for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|10 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|12 hr
|lighterthanyou
|4
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|12 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC