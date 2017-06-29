What's the right minimum wage? We still don't have the answer
Jesus Matias prepares dishes at Nickel Diner in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 27. The owners of the Nickel Cafe in DTLA say that a $12 minimum wage will kill them, and restaurants like theirs. Jesus Matias prepares dishes at Nickel Diner in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 27. The owners of the Nickel Cafe in DTLA say that a $12 minimum wage will kill them, and restaurants like theirs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|afriend
|109
|I HATE little dogs!
|13 hr
|doggito
|8
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|17 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|21 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Jun 26
|actorvet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC