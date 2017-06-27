Watercolors, typographies among Cal State Fullerton faculty presentations
Lawrence Yun's "Camillas" is among the watercolors by the Cal State Fullerton art professor on exhibit in Santa Monica through July 6. The most recent botanical watercolors of art professor Lawrence Yun will be on display through July 6 at Santa Monica's Schomburg Gallery. The exhibition "Garden Entwined" explores pictorial and geometric compositions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|4 hr
|doggito
|8
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|8 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|12 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Jun 26
|actorvet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC