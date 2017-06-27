Watercolors, typographies among Cal S...

Watercolors, typographies among Cal State Fullerton faculty presentations

Lawrence Yun's "Camillas" is among the watercolors by the Cal State Fullerton art professor on exhibit in Santa Monica through July 6. The most recent botanical watercolors of art professor Lawrence Yun will be on display through July 6 at Santa Monica's Schomburg Gallery. The exhibition "Garden Entwined" explores pictorial and geometric compositions.

