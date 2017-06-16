Watch: Stephen Colbert celebrates Mueller forming 'Obstruction of...
Amazon announced today it has agreed to buy the Whole Foods grocery chain for $13.4 billion, as the internet retailer eyes a broader expansion of services. Russian President and funnyman Vladimir Putin joked today that if fired FBI director Jim Comey feels persecuted by U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia will grant him asylum as it has with NSA leaker Edward Snowden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|10 hr
|minkman111
|1
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|12 hr
|Ann
|1
|Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger...
|20 hr
|Lawyer
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC