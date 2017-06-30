USC student reported missing in downt...

USC student reported missing in downtown Los Angeles

William Goodeve, a rising senior majoring in cinema and media studies, was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday after reportedly failing to return to his apartment for 36 hours and exhibiting behavior that caused others to express concern for his mental health. According to a news release published on the Los Angeles Police Department website on Thursday, Goodeve was last seen on June 23 in the 2300 block of Scarff Street in Los Angeles.

