Unconventional Malibu Architect Subject of Presentation at Santa Monica Library

June 27, 2017 -- Frederic P. Lyman, who is the subject of a presentation at the Santa Monica Library next month, is known as a skilled and inventive architect who left few structures behind. His famous Malibu home, which was apparently built without a single nail, was destroyed in a fire, and most of his work was left in the form of perspective drawings carefully rendered in colored pencil.

