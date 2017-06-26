Unconventional Malibu Architect Subject of Presentation at Santa Monica Library
June 27, 2017 -- Frederic P. Lyman, who is the subject of a presentation at the Santa Monica Library next month, is known as a skilled and inventive architect who left few structures behind. His famous Malibu home, which was apparently built without a single nail, was destroyed in a fire, and most of his work was left in the form of perspective drawings carefully rendered in colored pencil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|2 hr
|secret Asian man
|1
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|6 hr
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|7 hr
|actorvet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|True That
|20,946
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Sun
|Rodrigo
|1
|Johnny Depp
|Sun
|good grief
|4
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|Sun
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC