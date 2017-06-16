Two charged in slaying of homeless ma...

Two charged in slaying of homeless man - the third person killed this year in Hollywood

Los Angeles Times

A homeless man and his 17-year-old girlfriend have been arrested and charged with fatally stabbing a man earlier this week near a 101 Freeway onramp in Hollywood. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office filed a murder charge Thursday against Alex Conn Vasquez, alleging he carried out the killing of Jimmy Bradford, 47, during a robbery.

