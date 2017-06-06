Twilight Concerts returns to the Santa Monica Pier
It is almost officially summertime and the living should be easy, but sometimes money can be tight. Luckily for those in Southern California this summer, Santa Monica's annual "Twilight Concerts" will return and will be free to the public.
