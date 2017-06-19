Triple Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, 60, to retire from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the award for best actor for 'Lincoln' at the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Barker Hangar on Jan. 10, 2013, in Santa Monica, California. Day-Lewis's representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday that the 60-year-old performer 'will no longer be working as an actor.'

