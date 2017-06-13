Trejo's Coffee & Donuts aims for bold...

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts aims for bold, inventive flavors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Trojan

After opening his first taco shop in 2016, Danny Trejo has staked his claim in the Los Angeles' food scene. And with the recent success of Trejo's Tacos, Trejo has also added another chain to his culinary resume: Trejo's Coffee & Donuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Micheal Moore (Dec '16) 2 hr Libertarians 10
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 2 hr Libertarians 11
Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft? 12 hr Frank Underwood 1
Bass Player MISSING!!! 12 hr Rob-E-Rob 1
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 15 hr Anonymous 7
White Male Privilege 15 hr Anonymous 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Tango 20,932
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 14 at 2:13PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC