Tinley Releases "Tinley Tonics" Hemp Extract Squeeze Supplement
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its creamy chocolate squeeze supplement. The product contains 55 10mg servings of phytoconstituent-rich hemp extract, coconut-derived MCT oil, lactose-reduced whey protein, premium raw cacao as well as terpenes that are commonly found in whole-plant hemp extract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|8 hr
|lighterthanyou
|4
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|8 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC