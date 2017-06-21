Tinley Releases "Tinley Tonics" Hemp ...

Tinley Releases "Tinley Tonics" Hemp Extract Squeeze Supplement

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its creamy chocolate squeeze supplement. The product contains 55 10mg servings of phytoconstituent-rich hemp extract, coconut-derived MCT oil, lactose-reduced whey protein, premium raw cacao as well as terpenes that are commonly found in whole-plant hemp extract.

