Thousands raised in tribute to soldie...

Thousands raised in tribute to soldier who died in America hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

FAMILY and colleagues of a soldier, who died in a hit-and-run accident in America, climbed to the peak of Pen y Fan this weekend in his memory. Greg Symonds, 31, of Ponthir, suffered head injuries after he was hit by a car in Santa Monica, California earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Micheal Moore (Dec '16) 5 hr Libertarians 10
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 5 hr Libertarians 11
Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft? 15 hr Frank Underwood 1
Bass Player MISSING!!! 15 hr Rob-E-Rob 1
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 18 hr Anonymous 7
White Male Privilege 18 hr Anonymous 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Tango 20,932
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 3:03AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC