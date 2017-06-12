Thousands raised in tribute to soldier who died in America hit-and-run
FAMILY and colleagues of a soldier, who died in a hit-and-run accident in America, climbed to the peak of Pen y Fan this weekend in his memory. Greg Symonds, 31, of Ponthir, suffered head injuries after he was hit by a car in Santa Monica, California earlier this year.
