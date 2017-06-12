This Woman's Chest 'Freckles' Were a ...

This Woman's Chest 'Freckles' Were a Rare Sign of Breast Cancer

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Self.com

That's what happened to Georgia mom Rebecca Hockaday-but then her freckle appeared to spread. that she didn't think it was a big deal when she first noticed a spot on her breast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Depp 59 min BestRedVest 2
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 1 hr BestRedVest 3
Women should stop wearing bras 1 hr BestRedVest 3
The Hills vs Jersey Shore 3 hr Stillnotoverthehills 1
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 8 hr 567abc 22
teens steal lapd cars 11 hr adamanter 1
Bass Player MISSING!!! Wed Rob-E-Rob 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 1:50PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC