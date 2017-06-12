This Girl's 'Bruise' Was Actually Venom From a Black Widow Spider Bite
The parents of a 5-year-old girl in Massachusetts are spreading awareness of black widow spiders after their daughter developed a scary reaction that a bite on her daughter Kailyn's leg looked like a bruise at first-but then it turned black. "She never felt [the spider] bite her," Kristine said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Days Inn LAX Airport
|1 hr
|DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT
|1
|Review: McDonald's Restaurants
|1 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|21
|5-Year-Old Boy Saves Pregnant Mom's Life By Rem...
|2 hr
|June
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Micheal Moore (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|Libertarians
|10
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|9 hr
|Libertarians
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC