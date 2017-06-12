The Unstoppable Sweetfin Poke Empire Gobbles Up a Prime Silver Lake Spot
Apparently Los Angeles still isn't at full poke capacity, as Sweetfin Poke , a hip Hawaiian-style raw fish specialist, will take over the former Knuckle & Claw location in Silver Lake. It will be the seventh location for the brand that first opened in Santa Monica in 2015 and has undergone a rapid expansion across Los Angeles .
