The L.A. Film Festival embraces and e...

The L.A. Film Festival embraces and explores the city with a new spark

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

It's right there in the name. As the organizers of the L.A. Film Festival look to more strongly define their position amid a cluttered landscape of other festivals and summer events, they have focused on their place in the city and the very idea of why to have a film festival in the first place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting 5 hr Ss playground 1
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) 6 hr WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Pacific Palisades Jukebox (Jun '12) 7 hr Musikologist 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
WARNING about Inception Media Group Jun 10 Suing Inception M... 1
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... Jun 10 discocrisco 1
News One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway May 30 Darius 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC