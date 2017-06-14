The L.A. Film Festival embraces and explores the city with a new spark
It's right there in the name. As the organizers of the L.A. Film Festival look to more strongly define their position amid a cluttered landscape of other festivals and summer events, they have focused on their place in the city and the very idea of why to have a film festival in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting
|5 hr
|Ss playground
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Pacific Palisades Jukebox (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC