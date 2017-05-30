Tenant sprayed words 'Arab' and 'rapi...

Tenant sprayed words 'Arab' and 'rapist' on landlord's BMW

Angry tenant, 34, 'sprayed the words 'Arab', 'rapist' and 'no means no' on her landlord's white BMW after he evicted her' A court heard she sprayed 'rapist' and 'Arab' on it and he had to pay A 17k to fix it An angry tenant sprayed the words 'Arab' and 'rapist' on her landlord's white BMW after he threw her out of her home, a court heard. Dalina Pop, 34, had been sharing a flat with Ovace Miller in Paddington, London, until she was asked to leave the property on August 5, 2015.

