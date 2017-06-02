Teens at the multiplex: Why some of the young are returning to theaters
Friends Max Dodd, left, Morgan Gerlach, Natalie Gold and Audrey Hattori grab popcorn before a screening of "Baywatch" in Santa Monica. Friends Max Dodd, left, Morgan Gerlach, Natalie Gold and Audrey Hattori grab popcorn before a screening of "Baywatch" in Santa Monica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|2 hr
|Penelope W
|4
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|5 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|11 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|14 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|18 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|20 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC