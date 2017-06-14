Tales of Modern Motherhood Extends Through 6/29
Tales of Modern Motherhood: This Sh*t Just Got Real, written and directed by Pam Levin, is a brutally funny comedy about the uncertainties of becoming a parent, the FEAR of being a parent, and the reservations of why she didn't just settle for a dog. It addresses the good, the bad and the ugly truth about what really happens behind closed doors and gives a very honest perspective on the hardest job in the world, PARENTING! The show makes its East Coast Premiere this fall, OFF-BROADWAY at the United Solo Festival in New York City.
