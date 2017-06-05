T.Y. Lin International Wins 2017 IBC ...

T.Y. Lin International Wins 2017 IBC Arthur G. Hayden Medal for Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing

The Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing in Santa Monica, California, provides a vital connection from the Idaho Trail to the California Incline while offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. )--T.Y. Lin International , a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that the Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing in Santa Monica, California, has been awarded the prestigious 2017 International Bridge Conference Arthur G. Hayden Medal.

