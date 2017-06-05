T.Y. Lin International Wins 2017 IBC Arthur G. Hayden Medal for Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing

The Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing in Santa Monica, California, provides a vital connection from the Idaho Trail to the California Incline while offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. )--T.Y. Lin International , a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that the Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing in Santa Monica, California, has been awarded the prestigious 2017 International Bridge Conference Arthur G. Hayden Medal.

