Stogie Kenyatta to Return to Santa Monica Playhouse with 'the World is My Home'

Actor/playwright Stogie Kenyatta returns to Santa Monica Playhouse Saturday, June 25th with his acclaimed one man show about the life of Actor/Activist Paul Robeson . For the past 14 years - from its first performance at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis - Kenyatta has been performing his acclaimed NAACP award-winning show, The World Is My Home - The Life of Paul Robeson around the country, becoming the number one touring one man show in the United States, the Caribbean and Central America.

