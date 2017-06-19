Star Sightings: Lucy Hale Turns 28, D...

Star Sightings: Lucy Hale Turns 28, Derek Hough Plays With Puppies and More

The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted celebrating her 28th birthday at Viva Hollywood on Saturday. Friends like Sarah Hyland, Dominic Sherwood and Tyler Posey helped the actress ring in her 28th birthday at the Los Angeles hot spot, where she traded in a traditional birthday cake for a tray of donuts! Before satisfying her sweet tooth, the brunette beauty and her crew dined on the Viva Guacamole, BBQ Pollo Asado Flatbread, Empanadas, Carne Asada Tacos, Short Rib Taquitos and more, while sipping on the "Viva la Vida" by Viva 32 Tequila.

