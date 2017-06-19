Star Sightings: Lucy Hale Turns 28, Derek Hough Plays With Puppies and More
The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted celebrating her 28th birthday at Viva Hollywood on Saturday. Friends like Sarah Hyland, Dominic Sherwood and Tyler Posey helped the actress ring in her 28th birthday at the Los Angeles hot spot, where she traded in a traditional birthday cake for a tray of donuts! Before satisfying her sweet tooth, the brunette beauty and her crew dined on the Viva Guacamole, BBQ Pollo Asado Flatbread, Empanadas, Carne Asada Tacos, Short Rib Taquitos and more, while sipping on the "Viva la Vida" by Viva 32 Tequila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp
|1 hr
|good grief
|4
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|4 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
|Women should stop wearing bras
|7 hr
|actorvet
|4
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|121
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|17 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|88
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC