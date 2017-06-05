Star Chef Dave Beran Lands 18-Seat Fi...

Star Chef Dave Beran Lands 18-Seat Fine Dining Counter at Third Street Promenade

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Eater

File this under "Things That Could Only Happen in LA": Dave Beran , one of Chicago's most decorated fine dining chefs, is opening up an 18-seat tasting menu counter at the Santa Monica Third Street Promenade. The expensive affair will drop at the second floor of The Gallery , a remodeled former food court along one of greater Los Angeles's most touristy stretches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 1 hr WILDCATS BOWLING ... 22
News Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte... 3 hr frez no like armpits 1
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... 10 hr Chocolatebambam 6
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 11 hr Kinder and Gentle... 6
Report tax fraud and get a reward..... 18 hr JLG 2
Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING! 20 hr MeaganMysticArt 1
News One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway May 30 Darius 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC