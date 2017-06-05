Star Chef Dave Beran Lands 18-Seat Fine Dining Counter at Third Street Promenade
File this under "Things That Could Only Happen in LA": Dave Beran , one of Chicago's most decorated fine dining chefs, is opening up an 18-seat tasting menu counter at the Santa Monica Third Street Promenade. The expensive affair will drop at the second floor of The Gallery , a remodeled former food court along one of greater Los Angeles's most touristy stretches.
