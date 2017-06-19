Silver Lake's Next Natural Wine Shop ...

Silver Lake's Next Natural Wine Shop Comes With Some Big Names, and More

A new wine shop is coming to Silver Lake, reports The Eastsider , who spotted some ABC paperwork along Bellevue Avenue. The place is to be called Psychic Wines, and will reportedly focus on the growing natural wine movement.

