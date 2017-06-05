Selena Gomez loves Junior's cheesecak...

Selena Gomez loves Junior's cheesecake just like everybody else

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The singer, 23, enjoyed a slice of Junior's trademark cheesecake in her car before she made her way to her seats inside the Barclays Center to watch The Weeknd perform. "I got a cheesecake before my boyfriend's concert," Gomez says in between bites in a video shared to her Instagram story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 11 hr BOWLING WITH LINDA 26
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? 13 hr CalyPsyD 1
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Tue Yaya 1
Maxine waters Tue actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal Tue whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... Tue Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... Tue MysticArts Jacob 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC