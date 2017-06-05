Selena Gomez: 'I'm genuinely myself with The Weeknd'
The Hands to Myself singer and the Canadian R&B star made their public debut as a couple at New York's Met Gala in May , four months after they were first spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Santa Monica, California in January . The Met Gala appearance emerged weeks after Selena made their romance Instagram official, posting a snap of the loved-up couple smiling with its arms round one another during the Coachella music festival in Indio, California in April .
