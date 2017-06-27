Santa Monica's New Ocean Ave Chophouse Is a Dry Aged Beauty
The stylish new Meat on Ocean is almost ready to serve, offering chops and more to hungry Santa Monica locals and tourists beginning tonight. The large 11,000 square foot restaurant comes by way of King's Seafood Company , and offers a decidedly grand red meat option along Ocean Avenue.
