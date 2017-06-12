Santa Monica to Celebrate Summer Sols...

Santa Monica to Celebrate Summer Solstice with Music

June 16, 2017 -- Music will be heard across Santa Monica next Wednesday when the bayside city celebrates the summer solstice, City officials said. The performances sponsored by five neighborhood associations are part of Make Music Los Angeles , a countywide celebration based on France's Fte de la Musique, a national musical holiday inaugurated in 1982.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 16 at 3:26AM PDT

