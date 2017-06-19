Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Com...

Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission Calls for Downtown Park on Proposed "Plaza" Site

June 20, 2017 -- Santa Monica's Recreation and Parks Commission is recommending a public park be created over two-thirds of the nearly three-acre site slated for a 12-story, 357,000-square-foot mixed-use project anchored by a hotel. "This is a legacy moment for our city," said John Cyrus Smith, who chairs the commission.

