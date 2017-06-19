Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission Calls for Downtown Park on Proposed "Plaza" Site
June 20, 2017 -- Santa Monica's Recreation and Parks Commission is recommending a public park be created over two-thirds of the nearly three-acre site slated for a 12-story, 357,000-square-foot mixed-use project anchored by a hotel. "This is a legacy moment for our city," said John Cyrus Smith, who chairs the commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|77
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|Sun
|minkman111
|1
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC