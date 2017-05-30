Santa Monica Police Assessing Body Camerasa Effectiveness
By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor June 2, 2017 -- The Santa Monica Police Department completed a six-month pilot program in March in which some officers and civilian personnel wore body cameras. And now the department is working with researchers at Cal State Fullerton to determine the effectiveness of those cameras.
