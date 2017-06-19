Santa Monica Planning Commission to C...

Santa Monica Planning Commission to Consider Largest Lincoln Project

June 20, 2017 -- The Santa Monica Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider a five-story mixed-use apartment complex on Lincoln Boulevard that is the largest project in the City's effort to re-makes the commuter thoroughfare into a community of apartment dwellers. The propose 155,435-square-foot development by FSTAR LLC at 1613-1637 Lincoln Boulevard includes 191 apartments on the upper floors, anchored by 12,477-square feet of commercial space at ground level.

