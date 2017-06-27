Santa Monica Neighborhood Group Says New Plan for Cars Needed
June 28, 2017 -- As they tries to usher in a new era of "multi-modality," Santa Monica City officials are embracing bicyclists and pedestrians with well-financed re-designs and action to give them more room on crowded city streets and safer conditions for getting around. Not so vehicles -- still the dominate mode of transportation but little welcomed in Santa Monica now, a neighborhood organization said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|2 hr
|doggito
|8
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|7 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|10 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Jun 26
|actorvet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC