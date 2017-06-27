Santa Monica Neighborhood Group Says New Plan for Cars Needed

June 28, 2017 -- As they tries to usher in a new era of "multi-modality," Santa Monica City officials are embracing bicyclists and pedestrians with well-financed re-designs and action to give them more room on crowded city streets and safer conditions for getting around. Not so vehicles -- still the dominate mode of transportation but little welcomed in Santa Monica now, a neighborhood organization said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.