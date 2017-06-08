Santa Monica Mother Faces Eviction Over Ring Doorbell Security System

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Pedestrian Killed In Wilmington Hit-And-Run, 3 Suspects Detained The pickup truck drove onto a sidewalk and struck the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.