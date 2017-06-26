Santa Monica: Life's a Beach
Santa Monica, CA- The glowing rays of the summer sun warm your skin, the cool ocean waves crash at your sand covered feet while the playful sights and sounds of summer envelop you from every direction. Welcome to Santa Monica, one of Southern California's iconic beach destinations.
