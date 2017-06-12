Santa Monica Launches Program to Cap ...

Santa Monica Launches Program to Cap Water Use

June 14, 2017 -- A new Santa Monica law that caps water use for developments to the historical use levels for the site will go into effect July 1, City officals said this week. Approved by the City Council on May 9, the Water Neutrality Ordinance -- which caps water use to the site's historical five-year average -- is part of the City's strategy to achieve water self-sufficiency by 2020, officials said.

