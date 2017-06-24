Santa Monica couple fights Snapchat over 'geofilter' trademark
Snapchat geofilters, which often bear the name of places along with a symbolic drawing, include one for Venice, left, overlaying a photo of the boardwalk, and for New Orleans. McDonald's sponsored a geofilter that can be used by customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free agent clippers
|13 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating t...
|13 hr
|Hollywood Turdher...
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|15 hr
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|16 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|19 hr
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|22 hr
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Ahmmad
|77
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC