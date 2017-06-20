Santa Monica beach cottage lays on th...

Santa Monica beach cottage lays on the charm indoors and out

Lush landscaping and outdoor amenities surrounds this Santa Monica beach cottage, on the market for $3.395 million. Cathedral ceilings, French doors and large picture windows enhance the cozy farmhouse vibe found inside this renovated beach cottage in Santa Monica.

