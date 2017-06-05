Santa Monica-based Black Tux rolls ou...

Santa Monica-based Black Tux rolls out San Francisco showroom

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based online suit and tux rental company's 720-square-foot space makes it neighbors with Shinola , Isabel Marant , Theory and APC , placing it in a market its executives had long been eyeing, according to cofounder Andrew Blackmon. The Black Tux also has showrooms in New York City, Dallas, Santa Monica and Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING! 34 min MeaganMysticArt 1
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 3 hr WILDCATS LEAGUE B... 12
Review: Ciclii 9 hr Wayne_Santee 3
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 21 hr U CaL 1
Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr... Sun Jane 1
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Sun Hayleypa57chev 5
News One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway May 30 Darius 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC