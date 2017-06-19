Santa Monica 4th of July Parade Marks...

Santa Monica 4th of July Parade Marks 11th Year

June 21, 2017 -- Thousands of spectators are expected to line Main Street for the 11th Annual Santa Monica 4th of July Parade on Independence Day. Presented by the Ocean Park Association , the parade has become a popular Santa Monica community celebration that combines an old-time homespun feel and the city's funky beach town sensibility.

