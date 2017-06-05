Roman Polanski sex victim to appear in court for first time
This combination photo shows director Roman Polanski at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2017, left, and Polanski at a Santa Monica, Calif., courthouse on Aug. 8, 1977. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim, Samantha Geimer, will appeal to a Los Angeles judge on Friday, June 9, 2017, to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Wed
|BOWLING WITH LINDA
|26
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|Wed
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Jun 6
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Jun 6
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|Jun 6
|Gerald
|1
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC