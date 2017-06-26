Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Expecting Just...

Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Expecting Just 9 Months After Birth of Their Son

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Web TV Hub

NOV 15: Rob Dyrdek, Bryiana Noelle Flores at the Express Yourself 2015 presented by P.S. ARTS at the Barker Hanger on November 15, 2015 in Santa Monica, CA Skateboarder and television star Rob Dyrdek made a big announcement on Monday, sharing the news that his wife Bryiana is expecting their second child. The two made the announcement via social media, with several videos and images to mark the occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Web TV Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... 1 hr Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? 2 hr actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr True That 20,946
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes 22 hr Rodrigo 1
Johnny Depp Sun good grief 4
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico Sun Rip Chen Picket 8
Women should stop wearing bras Sun actorvet 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC