Residents fight Vista Del Mar lane closures
Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. "The best part of the ride was the view when I looked up."
