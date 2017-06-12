Residents fight Vista Del Mar lane cl...

Residents fight Vista Del Mar lane closures

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Easy Reader News

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. "The best part of the ride was the view when I looked up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... 12 min lakers thru and thru 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 41 min ThomasA 20,936
Review: Days Inn LAX Airport 6 hr DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT 1
Review: McDonald's Restaurants 6 hr MCDONALDS LOS ANG... 1
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 6 hr WET N WILD WATERP... 21
5-Year-Old Boy Saves Pregnant Mom's Life By Rem... 7 hr June 1
Micheal Moore (Dec '16) 14 hr Libertarians 10
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 3:03AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC