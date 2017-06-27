Progressive Jazz Focus of Santa Monica Library Music Series

June 27, 2017 -- The progressive jazz sounds of saxophonist and composer Sean Sonderegger will be featured as part of the Soundwaves series at the Santa Monica Public Library next month. Sonderegger and his band Magically Inclined will perform a set of original jazz, "incorporating world music rhythms and abstract improvisation" on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium, event organizers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.