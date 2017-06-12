Police: 3 men steal liquor from Culver City BevMo, lead high-speed pursuit in South LA
Three men who broke windows at a Culver City BevMo and stole bottles of liquor led police on a high-speed pursuit to South Los Angeles Monday, authorities said. It started around midnight when police responded to a break-in alarm at the BevMo at 5634 South Sepulveda Blvd., said Culver City police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WARNING about David Borshell
|1 hr
|Katie W
|3
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|3 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|3 hr
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|3 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|40
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|Jerry
|4
|White Male Privilege
|12 hr
|Changing the Channel
|17
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC